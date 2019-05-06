Rajiv Gandhi Was 'India's Biggest Mob Lyncher': Akali Adds To PM's Attack

Manjinder Singh Sirsa also alleged Rajiv Gandhi encouraged genocide against Sikhs

Highlights Shiromani Akali Dal endorsed PM Modi's comments on Rajiv Gandhi Manjinder Singh Sirsa said ex-PM was "India's biggest mob lyncher" He alleged Rajiv Gandhi "protected and rewarded" accused in 1984 riots

Shiromani Akali Dal national spokesman Manjinder Singh Sirsa Sunday said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was "India's biggest mob lyncher".

Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bhrashtachari (corrupt) no.1" remark against the late prime pinister, Mr Sirsa said Mr Gandhi was the only prime minister in the world who "organised mob lynching against a particular community".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right in saying that Rajiv Gandhi was corrupt number one, but he was also India's biggest mob lyncher," he alleged in a statement.

Mr Sirsa alleged that Rajiv Gandhi not only encouraged genocide against Sikhs but also "protected and rewarded" those who were involved in it.

He asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify why he has not accepted that his party was guilty and why has he failed to express sympathy with the families of victims of the 1984 riots.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, PM Modi had targeted Rajiv Gandhi while attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said, "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari (corrupt) no 1."

