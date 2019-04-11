NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
All India | Edited by | Updated: April 11, 2019 13:12 IST
Blast Near Voting Booth In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, No Injuries Reported

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Gadchiroli is in Maharashtra's Maoist-affected region.


Mumbai: 

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast was reported in Maharashtra's Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district on Thursday as voting was underway for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. No one was injured in the incident, reports said.

More details are awaited.



