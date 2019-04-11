General Elections Begin, 91 Seats Vote Today In First Phase: 10 Points

Lok Sabha Election 2019: The first phase of polls will decide the fate of 217 candidates

New Delhi: The majestic, colourful process of the Lok Sabha election in the world's largest democracy, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a hard pitch for a second term in power, has begun. Over the last five years, the BJP-led government has scripted a narrative around development, economic growth, welfare measure and national security, which has been capped by a US presidential-style campaign by PM Modi. At the forefront of the opposition charge is a re-energised Congress led by Rahul Gandhi. The seven-phase election is the culmination of months of bitter, grueling political battle: 91 seats across 18 states and two Union territories are voting today. The last phase of elections will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.