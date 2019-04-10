IED Blast In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Day After 5 Killed In Chhattisgarh

Gadricholi, Maharashtra: A CRPF battalion on election duty when the explosion took place.

A trooper of the Central Reserve Police Force was critically injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadricholi on Wednesday, a day before voting in the area for Lok Sabha polls.

More details are awaited.

