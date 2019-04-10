IED Blast In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Day After 5 Killed In Chhattisgarh

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 10, 2019 18:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IED Blast In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Day After 5 Killed In Chhattisgarh

Gadricholi, Maharashtra: A CRPF battalion on election duty when the explosion took place.


Mumbai: 

A trooper of the Central Reserve Police Force was critically injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadricholi on Wednesday, a day before voting in the area for Lok Sabha polls.

More details are awaited.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MaoistsIEDGadricholi
हिंदी में पढ़ें

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AssamRafaleRahul GandhiJayadev GallaElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsPriya RamaniGautam GambhirImran KhanChhattisgarh11 April ElectionNote 7 ProOppo RenoBlack HoleRafale DealPhase 1 Election

................................ Advertisement ................................