5 Killed In Maoist Attack On BJP Convoy In Dantewada, Legislator Missing

A gunfight between the Maoists and security personnel is reportedly on.

All India | | Updated: April 09, 2019 18:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Killed In Maoist Attack On BJP Convoy In Dantewada, Legislator Missing

Bheema Mandavi, the BJP legislator from Dantewada, was also in the convoy.


Dantewada: 

Five security personnel have been killed in an attack by Maoists on a BJP convoy in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, two days before the national elections begin.

Bheema Mandavi, the BJP legislator from Dantewada, was also in the convoy and is reportedly missing.

A gunfight between the Maoists and security personnel is reportedly on.

Chhattisgarh votes in three phases in the national election - April 11, April 18 and April 23.

More details are awaited



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Lok Sabha elections 2019BJP convoy DantewadaDantewada

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AssamMP RaidsBJP ManifestoWorld BankElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsUrmila MatondkarNaveen PatnaikAmit ShahFacebookHuawei P30 ProNote 7 ProAmazon Sale11 April Election

................................ Advertisement ................................