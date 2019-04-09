5 Killed In Maoist Attack On BJP Convoy In Dantewada, Legislator Missing

Bheema Mandavi, the BJP legislator from Dantewada, was also in the convoy.

Five security personnel have been killed in an attack by Maoists on a BJP convoy in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, two days before the national elections begin.

Bheema Mandavi, the BJP legislator from Dantewada, was also in the convoy and is reportedly missing.

A gunfight between the Maoists and security personnel is reportedly on.

Chhattisgarh votes in three phases in the national election - April 11, April 18 and April 23.

More details are awaited

