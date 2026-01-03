Maharashtra Pregnant Woman Walks 6 km From Village For Childbirth, Dies

A pregnant woman died after she walked for 6 kilometres as her village in Gadchiroli is cut off from the main road with no medical facilities for delivery, an official said on Friday.

He said Asha Santosh Kiranga (24), resident of Aaldandi Tola in Etapalli taluka in Gadchiroli district, was nine months pregnant.

"Her native Aaldandi Tola village is cut off from the main road, with no delivery facilities available there. The patient, hoping for timely help, set out on January 1 with her husband, trudging 6 kilometres through jungle paths to her sister's home in Petha. However, the ordeal in her heavy, advanced stage of pregnancy took a toll on her body," he said.

"On the morning of January 2, she began experiencing severe labour pains. She was rushed by ambulance to Kali Ammal Hospital in Hedri. Though the doctors decided on a caesarean operation, it was too late by then. The baby had already died in the womb. Due to rising blood pressure, the woman too passed away soon after," the official said.

When contacted, Gadchiroli District Health Officer Dr Pratap Shinde said the woman had been registered through the ASHA workers.

"The sudden labour pains and complications likely arose due to walking. Doctors tried to save her, but were unsuccessful. A detailed report has been called for from the taluka health officer, and the matter will be investigated," he said.

