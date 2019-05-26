Live Updates: Jagan Reddy Arrives In Delhi, To Meet PM Modi Shortly

Jagan Reddy will take oath as Andhra Chief Minister on May 30 in Vijayawada. (File Photo)

YSR Congress Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. Mr Reddy, whose party achieved a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, is likely to discuss Special Category Status for the southern state during the meet.

The YSR Congress chief is expected to meet the prime minister at noon. After meeting PM Modi, he is expected to interact with Andhra Bhawan officials in the capital, news agency PTI said.

Mr Reddy will take oath as Andhra Chief Minister on May 30 in Vijayawada. Earlier today, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party.

The YSR Congress Party had a spectacular performance in both the state elections and the Lok Sabha polls. Mr Reddy's party had won 151 of 175 assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

