Jagan Reddy To Meet PM Modi Today, May Discuss Andhra Special Status

After securing a big election win, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister elect Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra this morning. He is likely to take up the issue of Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party has been elected to power with a massive mandate of 151 seats in the 175-member state assembly, virtually decimating Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party that won just 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha, the YSR Congress Party lawmakers will now represent 22 of 25 state's parliamentary constituencies. The TDP has won just three Lok Sabha seats.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, responding to the astounding win, told NDTV on Thursday that he intends to pursue PM Modi for Andhra's Special Category Status and said he "will persist till he gives in".

Twienty five Lok Sabha seats "should be enough to bring up the Special Status", he had said but didn't hide his concerns. He indicated that "with this kind of mandate in Delhi" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, getting Special Status for his state may be difficult.

"Our demands for special status will always continue. I will personally take an appointment with PM Modi and meet him about this. We will continue to pursue the demands," the YSRCP chief said.

Mr Reddy is the son of one of Andhra Pradesh's most popular Chief Ministers, YS Rajashekhara Reddy, who died in a chopper crash in 2009. The 46-year-old, who inherited his father's supporters, still had to make his mark at the head of a new party formed in 2011.

It was Jagan Reddy's push for the Special Status for Andhra Pradesh that is said to be at the bottom of Chandrababu Naidu's move to part company with the BJP and join the opposition camp.

On Saturday, Jagan Reddy met ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad and staked claim to form the government in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier in the day, he was unanimously selected by the newly elected YSRCP lawmakers as the leader of the Legislature Party.

He also visited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and invited him for his oath-taking ceremony on May 30. The two leaders discussed ways in which they could work together for the benefit of both Telugu states.

