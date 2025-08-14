In Andhra Local Body By-Poll, Jagan Reddy's Big Defeat In Family Stronghold

Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party was routed in the Pulivendula zilla parishad territorial constituency, or ZPTC, by-poll Thursday. The ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's candidate, Hemanth Reddy, was thumped by the ruling Telugu Desam Party's Latha Reddy by 6,035 votes.

The YSRCP candidate, in fact, secured fewer than 700 votes and lost his election deposit.

This is the first time in nearly three decades that an election was held for the Pulivendula ZPTC seat, which had previously been won unopposed by YSRCP candidates. The TDP has celebrated the win as Pulivendula celebrating "independence, just a day before Independence Day".

A delighted S Savitha, the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, also put Jagan Reddy on notice, declaring the TDP will win his family stronghold in the 2029 Assembly election.

The defeat has been made worse because the Pulivendula ZPTC falls within the Assembly constituency of the same name, which is a stronghold of the Chief Minister and his family.

Mr Reddy has held the Pulivendula Assembly seat since 2014.

Before that it was held by his father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy; his mother, YS Vijayammma; and other members of the family, including his uncle Y. S. Purushothama Reddy.

Defeat in this prestige battle will come as a big blow for Jagan Reddy, who is also set to lose the Vontimitta ZPTC. At the last update, the TDP's Muddu Krishna Reddy had 6,270 votes to the fewer than 3,200 secured by the YSRCP's Iragamreddy Subbareddy.

A furious Jagan Reddy has already demanded the Pulivendula and Vontimitta by-polls be cancelled and a second election be held under the supervision of central forces.

READ | "Mockery Of Democracy": Jagan Reddy Slams Andhra Panchayat Bypolls

Mr Reddy told reporters booth agents from his YSR Congress Party had been forced to abandon their posts and people had been bullied into voting for the TDP. "Cancel the two elections and re-conduct them under the protection of central forces," he declared.

Mr Reddy claimed an estimated 10,600 votes across 15 booths were suspect.

He also said around 700 police personnel deployed at these booths to ensure a peaceful election had terrorised voters. And he slammed the shifting of polling booths, saying it was meant to threaten or confuse voters and force them to return without voting.

The party will move the court to cancel the election, the former Chief Minister said.

With input from agencies

