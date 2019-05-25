Jagan Reddy Unanimously Elected YSR Congress Legislature Party Leader

Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress has won 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was today unanimously elected as the leader of the YSR Congress legislature party, sources said.

The meeting of the newly-elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada lasted for 45 minutes before the decision was made, the party sources said.

Thanking the lawmakers for electing him as the legislature party leader, Mr Reddy said, "In 2019, people voted for us out of faith and belief, in 2024 they should give us a bigger mandate because of our performance."

He also sought the support of the newly-elected MLAs to help him earn the "performing Chief Minister," within a year, a YSR Congress legislator told news agency Press Trust of India.

Mr Reddy's election would be conveyed to Governor E V L Narasimhan later today for the party to stake claim to form the government in the state, the sources added.

The party had earlier announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on May 30 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium located in the city.

In a spectacular performance, Mr Reddy's YSR Congress had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.