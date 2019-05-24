'With This Kind Of Mandate In Delhi...': Jagan Reddy's Worry For Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Reddy is likely to take oath as Chief Minister on May 30 in Vijayawada.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who led his party to an astounding victory in Andhra Pradesh, virtually decimating Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, said his mandate comes with a huge responsibility. Mr Reddy, the chief of the YSR Congress, is leading in 152 of the state's 175 assembly seats and most of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Mr Naidu conceded defeat and submitted his resignation to the Andhra Pradesh Governor on Thursday.

Jagan Reddy is likely to take oath on May 30 in Vijayawada, his party said.

"People have reposed a lot of faith and the mandate comes with a lot of responsibility. I trust in god. God gave me the strength, capacity, humility to serve people," Mr Reddy told NDTV.

Mr Reddy is the son of one of Andhra Pradesh's most popular Chief Ministers, YS Rajashekhara Reddy, who died in a chopper crash in 2009. The 46-year-old, who inherited his father's supporters, still had to make his mark at the head of a new party formed in 2011. The moment came during his two foot marches - the last one over the special status for Andhra Pradesh, undertaken last year.

It was Jagan Reddy's push for the Special Status for Andhra Pradesh that is said to be at the bottom of Chandrababu Naidu's move to part company with the BJP and join the opposition camp.

Mr Reddy said that 25 Lok Sabha seats should enough to bring up the Special Status. He, however, didn't hide his concerns. He indicated that "with this kind of mandate in Delhi" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, getting Special Status for his state may be difficult. " Our demands for special status will always continue. I will personally take an appointment with PM Modi and meet him about this. We will continue to pursue the demands," he said.

Jagan Reddy has repeated what his father had achieved in 2004 when he dislodged Chandrababu Naidu from power.

