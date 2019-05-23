'Respect The Mandate': Chandrababu Naidu Concedes Loss In Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu said he will review the election results later.

After a thorough drubbing by the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu today conceded defeat in the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections with the humble admission that the people's mandate should be respected.

"First of all, after counting takes place in a democracy, we should respect the mandate. We will hold a review after the final results are out," the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister told reporters before submitting his resignation to Governor ESL Narasimhan. The veteran politician also congratulated YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for securing a clear mandate in both the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Until reports last came in, the YSR Congress had won 27 seats and was leading in 118 in the assembly elections. The TDP, on the other hand, had won just four and was leading in 25.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSR Congress secured a lead in all 25 seats. "I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over their respective wins," Chandrababu Naidu said.

The TDP chief refused to comment on possible manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines, an allegation he repeatedly raised during the election season. "Thanking all workers who worked for the party, also thanking people who blessed the TDP," he said.

Jaganmohan Reddy (46) is the son of YS Rajashekhara Reddy, one of the state's most popular chief ministers who died in a chopper crash in 2009.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019