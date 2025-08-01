Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Chandrababu Naidu Arrives In Auto For Pension Disbursal Event In Andhra Pradesh

The chief minister participated in the 'NTR Bharosa' pension disbursal programme held at Gudem Cheruvu village in Kadapa.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Chandrababu Naidu Arrives In Auto For Pension Disbursal Event In Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu briefly sat beside the driver and posed for photographs.
  • Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrived at a public meeting in an autorickshaw
  • The event was held in Gudem Cheruvu village in Kadapa for pension distribution
  • The NTR Bharosa scheme supports elderly, infirm, widows, and disabled persons
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Kadapa:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday arrived at a public meeting in an autorickshaw here, drawing attention for his choice of travel during a visit to distribute monthly welfare pensions.

The chief minister participated in the 'NTR Bharosa' pension disbursal programme held at Gudem Cheruvu village in Kadapa.

According to the government website, the scheme is a welfare measure aimed at alleviating the hardships of the poor and vulnerable sections of society-particularly the elderly, infirm, widows, and persons with disabilities-to help them lead a dignified life.

According to an official press release, Chandrababu Naidu travelled from the helipad to the event venue in an autorickshaw.

"Chief Minister Naidu arrived at the venue in a unique style," it stated.

After completing the ride seated in the rear of the three-wheeler, Chandrababu Naidu briefly sat beside the driver and posed for photographs.

He later paid the fare in cash, blessed the autorickshaw driver, and proceeded to the public meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu Naidu News, Chandrababu Naidu News Latest
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com