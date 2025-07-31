"Undeclared Emergency": Jagan Reddy Party Claims Andhra Intimidating Workers

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that an "undeclared emergency" is prevailing in Andhra Pradesh under the new government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. His remarks during a visit to Nellore came as he accused the government of a "witch-hunt" against his party's leaders.

Mr Reddy's visit was marked by a heavy police presence and restrictions on public gatherings, which he claimed were tactics to intimidate his supporters. He said, "This is not democracy, this is an undeclared emergency. They are misusing the police and other state machinery to file false cases against our party members."

The former Chief Minister was in Nellore to visit two key YSRCP figures - former minister K Govardhan Reddy, who is currently in jail, and former MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, whose residence was recently ransacked.

Mr Reddy highlighted Govardhan Reddy's plight, pointing out that "he has been jailed for 64 days with 14 cases filed against him to prevent him from getting bail". He called it a clear case of political vendetta.

the YSRCP chief also criticised the extensive police deployment and restrictions imposed during his visit to Nellore, including what he claimed were roads being "dug up" to prevent people from gathering and meeting him.

He said that the heavy security presence, which included over 900 police personnel and six drones, was a sign of the government's fear of the YSRCP and a tactic to divert public attention from its failure to implement poll promises.

He warned police officials, who he believes are harassing YSRCP leaders, that they will be held accountable even if they retire or leave the country. He also alleged widespread corruption in the state, including a "liquor mafia" and the allotment of land to non-descript firms for a pittance.

The Telugu Desam Party-led government was quick to respond, with IT Minister Nara Lokesh refuting Mr Reddy's claims. Mr Lokesh questioned how an "emergency-like" situation could exist if he was able to move around freely and accused the YSRCP of trying to sabotage potential investments in the state.

Mr Lokesh advised the YSRCP chief to reflect on why his party lost the recent elections so decisively. "Jagan, as the MLA of Pulivendula, is free to attend the Assembly, raise public issues, and exercise his rights," Lokesh was quoted as saying. "However, as per Assembly rules, a party needs at least 10 per cent of the total seats to qualify as the Opposition, which YSRCP does not meet."

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha also criticised Mr Reddy's actions. She warned that any threats to law and order would be dealt with firmly and accused Jagan of trying to politicise his visit. "Jagan is turning condolence visits into political shows of strength," she said.