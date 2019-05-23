Change Of Guard In Andhra Pradesh? Early Leads Show Jagan Reddy Ahead

As per early leads, Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could be heading for a spectacular performance in both Lok Sabha and the assembly elections in the state, very early leads from Andhra Pradesh indicate. Exit polls had predicted a big victory for Jagan Mohan Reddy in both.

At 9.30 am, he was leading on 17 of the state's 25 seats. The ruling Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu is leading in only seven.

Of the 175 assembly seats in the state, he is ahead in 29, far ahead of the six of TDP. The majority mark in the assembly stands at 88.

For Chandrababu Naidu, who walked out of the NDA after last year's budget, the outlook could be grim.

It was Jaganmohan Reddy's push for the statehood issue that's said to be at the bottom of Chandrababu Naidu's move to part company with the BJP and join the opposition camp.

In view of Mr Reddy's record-breaking padyatras, there were questions why the Chief Minister, despite being closer to the Centre, could not get the Special Category status promised to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation of Telangana.

Counting of votes started this morning for the 543 seats of the Lok Sabha. Early leads show Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP has crossed 300 seats.

Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will retain power with a comfortable majority.

Twelve of 14 exit polls predicted that the NDA will get full majority with seats ranging from 282 to 365. An aggregate of exit polls predicted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 302 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.

A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government, as the elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

