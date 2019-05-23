Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana Election Results 2019 - 129 Seats In South India May Prove Crucial For BJP And Congress: Live Updates

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: While exit polls have predicted significant gains for the BJP in northern India, the party is unlikely to make any significant gains in the southern states.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 23, 2019 06:41 IST
Lok sabha election results: Southern states with their 129 seats were expected to play a decisive role.

New Delhi: 

The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana are expected to play a crucial role in deciding the next government at the centre as they together account for 129 seats of the 543 seats in the lower house. A favourable performance in the Lok Sabha elections will also boost the chances of these leaders to play role of king makers if the BJP or Congress fails to win adequate seats.

While exit polls have predicted significant gains for the BJP in northern India, the party is unlikely to make any significant gains in the southern states, barring Karnataka where it could get at least 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In the other states, the Congress - which is either in alliance with the regional parties or has an understanding with them - is projected to win, as per the polls.

In both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the exit polls have predicted in favour of the opposition party. While, the DMK-led front is projected to win 27 of the Tamil Nadu's 39 seats, Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress, which has four out of the 25 members from Andhra in the parliament, may win up to 20 seats.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is predicted to win 4-6 seats, way below the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) tally of 14-16 seats, if exit polls are to be believed.

Health warning: Exit poll prediction are not always correct.

For N Chandrababu Naidu, the election result will determine whether his efforts to stitch a non-BJP front at the centre will become a reality. The TDP leader, who has been busy meeting the Gandhis and key regional leaders in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, has said that he is even willing to include his arch rival K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi to join a grand alliance against the BJP. KCR, the chief minister of India's youngest state Telangana, is eyeing a key role in Delhi and  has been reportedly trying to pull together a non-BJP, non-Congress front to form government.

Here are the Live Updates of Lok Sabha election results 2019:


May 23, 2019
06:41 (IST)
General Election Results 2019: Kerala candidates visit temples on counting day

Candidates across Kerala, including sitting Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor are making temple visits. His opponent, Kerala BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan is also expected to visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple this morning, reports NDTV's Sneha Mary Koshy.
May 23, 2019
06:34 (IST)
May 23, 2019
06:29 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana


K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi fought the Lok Sabha elections alone. Popularly called KCR, the TRS chief has national ambitions and in order to make it a reality he has been pitching for a non-BJP, non-Congress Federal Front. He has allied with the Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.  

KCR's daughter is among the 185 candidates in fray in Nizamabad. Kavitha, who is the sitting MP, is facing challenge from 179 farmers.
May 23, 2019
06:19 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Less than 2 hours to go for counting of votes to begin across 542 seats.
May 23, 2019
06:16 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Who Is India's Next PM? Counting Starts At 8 am - 10 Points

The people's verdict on who rules the world's largest democracy for the next five years, will soon be known as counting of votes begin today for the general elections, held after the most polarized campaign the country has seen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- whose BJP became the first party to gain majority on its own in three decades -- seeks a second term in power in face of challenge from a re-energised Congress under Rahul Gandhi and 21 other opposition parties. Exit polls have predicted that the BJP would retain power with a comfortable majority. The opposition has pointed out that the exit polls often get it wrong. Elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and a party or alliance needs 272 seats to form government. The counting will begin at 8 am."
