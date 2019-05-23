Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana Election Results 2019 - 129 Seats In South India May Prove Crucial For BJP And Congress: Live Updates

Lok sabha election results: Southern states with their 129 seats were expected to play a decisive role.

The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana are expected to play a crucial role in deciding the next government at the centre as they together account for 129 seats of the 543 seats in the lower house. A favourable performance in the Lok Sabha elections will also boost the chances of these leaders to play role of king makers if the BJP or Congress fails to win adequate seats.

While exit polls have predicted significant gains for the BJP in northern India, the party is unlikely to make any significant gains in the southern states, barring Karnataka where it could get at least 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In the other states, the Congress - which is either in alliance with the regional parties or has an understanding with them - is projected to win, as per the polls.

In both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the exit polls have predicted in favour of the opposition party. While, the DMK-led front is projected to win 27 of the Tamil Nadu's 39 seats, Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress, which has four out of the 25 members from Andhra in the parliament, may win up to 20 seats.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is predicted to win 4-6 seats, way below the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) tally of 14-16 seats, if exit polls are to be believed.

Health warning: Exit poll prediction are not always correct.

For N Chandrababu Naidu, the election result will determine whether his efforts to stitch a non-BJP front at the centre will become a reality. The TDP leader, who has been busy meeting the Gandhis and key regional leaders in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, has said that he is even willing to include his arch rival K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi to join a grand alliance against the BJP. KCR, the chief minister of India's youngest state Telangana, is eyeing a key role in Delhi and has been reportedly trying to pull together a non-BJP, non-Congress front to form government.

