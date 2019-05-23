Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Live TVResultsLeadingAssemblyStatesSeatsPartiesPeopleMapMore

Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 am

2019 Election Results Updates: The seven-phase election, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the BJP is seeking a second term, saw 8,000 candidates contesting. This Lok Sabha election is also a big test for the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 23, 2019 06:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 am

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The election saw aggressive campaigns by PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: 

Counting of votes for the mammoth election that began last month and ended last week will begin at 8 am. The seven-phase election, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second term, saw 8,000 candidates fighting for 542 seats. This is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with VVPATs or slips generated by paper trail machines.

Exit polls predicted that the BJP will win almost as many seats as it did in 2014 and form a government comfortably.  The poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, gives the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.

The months and weeks leading up to the election saw an acrimonious campaign and bitter attacks by political rivals. The BJP campaigned aggressively on the nationalism pitch and played up the recent Balakot air strikes against Pakistan as an example of PM Modi's strong leadership. The opposition, led by the Congress party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, tried to steer the narrative towards the economy, farmer distress and jobs.

Among the key candidates are PM Modi who fought from Varanasi and Rahul Gandhi, who contested from his stronghold of Amethi and Wayanad in Kerala. This is the first time Mr Gandhi contested more than one seat. 

67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors had cast their vote in the polls.

Votes will also be counted for the assembly election in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim - that were held along with the national polls. 

Here are the Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE updates:


May 23, 2019
06:36 (IST)
Election Results 2019: The nerve centre of NDTV's election coverage - the Production Control Room.
May 23, 2019
06:32 (IST)
Election Results 2019: BJP Campaign vs Congress Campaign
  • The BJP campaigned aggressively on the nationalism pitch and played up the recent Balakot air strikes against Pakistan as an example of PM Modi's strong leadership. 
  • The Congress party and its chief, Rahul Gandhi, tried to steer the narrative towards the economy, farmer distress and jobs.
May 23, 2019
06:27 (IST)
Election Results 2019: Here's a lowdown on how the counting process works:
  • The counting would kick off at 8 am with the postal ballots
  • After this, EVMs would be opened. 
  • Once the counting of votes polled in the EVMs are over, five random VVPATs of each assembly segment will be tallied
  • The matching of EVM votes with VVPATs will be done in the presence of the counting observers.
May 23, 2019
06:21 (IST)
Election Results 2019: Row over VVPATs
The oppositions demand to tally paper trail slips with the Electronic Voting Machines before votes are counted was turned down by the Election Commission yesterday.


May 23, 2019
06:17 (IST)
Visuals from outside a counting centre in Bhopal. The capital city of Madhya Pradesh capital saw senior Congress leader Digviajay Singh vs the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur.
May 23, 2019
06:04 (IST)
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Who Is India's Next PM?
Election Results 2019: Counting Starts At 8 AM

The people's verdict on who rules the world's largest democracy for the next five years, will soon be known as counting of votes begin today for the general elections, held after the most polarized campaign the country has seen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- whose BJP became the first party to gain majority on its own in three decades -- seeks a second term in power in face of challenge from a re-energised Congress under Rahul Gandhi and 21 other opposition parties. Exit polls have predicted that the BJP would retain power with a comfortable majority. The Opposition has pointed out that the exit polls often get it wrong. Elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and a party or alliance needs 271 seats to form government. The counting will begin at 8 am." itemprop="description
No more content

Trending

election resultselection results 2019Lok Sabha Election Results 2019
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

From the Newsroom

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

Election ResultsLive NewsWorld Cup 2019Election 2019Assembly Election ResultsWorld Cup ScheduleRamadan Time TableHyundai VenueMohit MorElection NewsEVMElection CommissionBJPUP Election ResultsElection ResultsCongressDelhi Election Results