Donald Trump Congratulates PM Modi For “BIG” Election Win

US President Donald Trump today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "big" election win.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!," Donald Trump tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is headed for a victory bigger than in 2014 - a 300-plus figure the BJP reached as a single largest party.

Donald Trump joins several world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had earlier extended their wishes to the PM on his landslide victory.

