Elections Results 2019: 'Victory Of Democracy,' Says PM Modi After Big Win In National Elections

India Election Results: PM Modi addresses BJP workers after election win.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people over the BJP's landslide win in the national elections today, saying it was a victory of "democracy". The party's performance had exceeded expectations today, crossing the 300-mark just three hours into counting. Overall, the NDA has won or is leading in nearly 350 seats - the counting is still on.

In 2014, the party won 282 seats, the NDA had won 336. It was the first time in more than three decades that a single party won majority on its own.

"We had gone to the people to know about their decisions... today, crores of people have filled this fakir ki jholi (poor man's bag)... this is democracy's biggest incident," he said, addressing hundreds of workers at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The reference to the jholi was a dig at the Congress, whose newest recruit, Shatrughan Sinha, recently used it to mock the Prime Minister. "It's time for PM Modi to pick up his jhola and leave," the actor-turned-politician had told NDTV's Prannoy Roy, referring to an old comment by the Prime Minister.

In 2016, weeks after announcing an overnight ban on high-value cash, which provoked an opposition outcry, PM Modi had said at a rally: "What can my opponents do to me? I am a fakir. I will take my jhola and leave."

