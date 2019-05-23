'Not Getting Exited But Am Holding On To Lead', Says Shashi Tharoor

General elections 2019 results: Shashi Tharoor is fighting from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is leading in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat as early leads come in. "Not getting excited about just 4 per cent of the votes counted, but it's welcome news that I took the lead from the start and am holding on to it," Mr Tharoor tweeted.

He contested for a third term from Thiruvananthapuram. Mr Tharoor's main rivals in this seat are BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) C Divakaran.

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats.

In 2014, the Congress's vote share dipped by around 10 per cent, while the BJP's vote share increased by 21 per cent when compared to 2009 in Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency; Left votes had dipped slightly by around 3 per cent.

