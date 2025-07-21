Jagan Reddy Named Kickback Recipient In Andhra Liquor Scam Chargesheet

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a 305-page preliminary chargesheet in the alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam, elaborating on what it calls a syndicate and revealing details about an alleged complex network of kickbacks and policy manipulation during the previous YSRCP regime (2019-2024).

While the chargesheet, submitted to a local court on Saturday, refrains from formally naming former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as an accused, it explicitly identifies him as a recipient of alleged monthly kickbacks. The document claims that on average, Rs 50-60 crore was collected every month and eventually transferred to the former Chief Minister through a chain of individuals, including key aides and party leaders. This claim is reportedly corroborated by a witness.

According to the chargesheet, Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy (A-1) has been named as the "mastermind and co-conspirator" behind the entire operation. He is accused of manipulating excise policy, replacing automated "Order for Supply" (OFS) systems with manual processes, and strategically placing loyalists within the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL).

The alleged intent behind these changes was to gain full control over the supply and sale of liquor, thereby enabling the collection of substantial commissions and kickbacks.

The SIT's investigation suggests that the new liquor policy was designed to ensure large kickbacks, with a significant portion received in cash and gold.

A meeting of distillery owners in Hyderabad in late 2019, allegedly orchestrated by Sajjala Sridhar Reddy (A-6), reportedly saw intimidation tactics used, with owners being threatened with no orders if they did not comply with the proposals for kickbacks.

The chargesheet details how the collected amounts were allegedly handed over to Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, who then passed the money to individuals like Vijay Sai Reddy (A-5), Mithun Reddy (A-4), and Balaji (A-33) before it reached the former Chief Minister.

Furthermore, the chargesheet alleges that Rs 250-300 crore was routed in cash for YSRCP election expenses, coordinated by Rajasekhar Reddy and former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. This laundered money was reportedly invested in land, gold, and luxury assets in Dubai and Africa through over 30 shell firms.

The SIT has so far arrested 12 individuals in connection with the case, including YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy, who was arrested after extensive questioning.

The investigating agency has seized assets worth Rs 62 crore and examined 268 witnesses, recording statements from 11 individuals. The CID has indicated that a more detailed chargesheet will be filed within 20 days, as the investigation remains ongoing.

The YSRCP, however, has dismissed the entire case as a "manufactured narrative," asserting that it is built on statements extracted under duress, threats, and through inducements, designed purely for "media theatrics" and to divert attention from other issues. The court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet.