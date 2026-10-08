Liquor Bottles Thrown At Senior Left Leader's House In Kolkata. He Blames BJP

CPI(M) leader and former Rajya Sabha member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya on Thursday alleged that some miscreants attacked his house with liquor bottles and damaged the CCTV cameras in Kolkata.

The incident occurred around 5 am at his house in the Purba Lok area near EM Bypass in South-East Kolkata.

According to Bhattacharya in his complaint, several individuals on motorcycles arrived outside his residence and smashed the window panes with liquor bottles. "Some window panes of the house were damaged in the attack. I heard a very loud sound. My domestic help called me. When I came out, I saw the situation," he said.

Photo Credit: NDTV

The accused also abused him and issued threats, saying not to "mess with us".

The former mayor said he has lodged an FIR with the East Jadavpur police station and claimed that the attack was carried out by BJP-backed goons.

"Hindutva supporters attacked my home. This is how terrorists attack - with their faces covered. This attack happened because I consistently speak out against Hindu fundamentalism. I have made a clear decision. I will apply to the Commissioner of Police for a revolver license. I intend to carry a licensed revolver, and those around me should be prepared," he said.

Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh also condemned the attack, saying, "The pernicious culture of attacks by masked motorcycle-borne gangs is spreading rapidly, yet the BJP-controlled police are making no arrests. While political differences are inevitable, this reign of goons - aimed at stifling voices of dissent across Bengal - must end immediately."

"It is becoming increasingly evident that those who initially took pleasure in attacks targeting the Trinamool are not being spared either. Let a united voice of protest be raised against such attacks," he added.

BJP, however, has denied the allegations.

"There is no BJP political link behind this attack; these are miscreants. I observe that since the change of government, many Trinamool miscreants are also draping themselves in saffron and engaging in such acts. We condemn this," BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee said.