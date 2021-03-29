Left Ally's Statement On 'Love Jihad' Triggers Row In Poll-Bound Kerala

The "Love Jihad" issue, which was put on the backburner by the CPI(M)-led LDF and UDF-headed Congress during the campaign for the April 6 assembly polls, has been raised in poll-bound Kerala, with a leader of the ruling Left constituent saying the matter should be addressed if the public had any apprehensions about it.

The statement of Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani kicked up a storm with the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) throwing its weight behind the leader, claiming "Love Jihad is a reality" in the state.

However, Mr Mani, whose party's support base is largely Syrian Catholic voters of Middle Kerala, backtracked on Monday, apparently sensing that it did not go down well with other constituents of the LDF including the CPI and CPI(M).



On Sunday, Mr Mani, who is contesting as the LDF candidate from Christian dominated Pala Assembly constituency, raked up the issue in a TV programme on Assembly elections.

Responding to a question on "Love Jihad", he said "such an issue has come into the fore. it should be examined. If there is something in that issue, that should be addressed. If again apprehensions are among the public about it, that should be studied with clarity."

Welcoming Mr Mani's statement, KCBC spokesperson Fr Jacob Palackappilly said he was happy about Mr Mani's response on the issue and asked major political parties in the state to reveal their stand on the matter.



Asked for his reaction on Mr Mani's remarks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kannur he did not notice any such statements from the Kerala Congress leader.

Pressed further, Mr Vijayan said "you should ask him about it."

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said if Mr Mani has made such a statement on "Love Jihad", that is his party's opinion. "Don't treat that as the opinion of the LDF," he said.

Seizing the opportunity, state BJP chief K Surendran, whose party has promised a law against "Love Jihad" if the party is voted to power in the state, said Mr Mani's statement has revealed that the issues being raised by the BJP have relevance in the state.