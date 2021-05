Kerala Election Results 2021: Check Full List of Winners

Kerala Assembly Poll 2021 Results: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan all set for a second term

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: The Left Democratic Front or LDF retained power in Kerala, getting up to 97 seats, six more than in 2016, defeating the UDF and the BJP-led NDA. The win is being dubbed historic because Kerala has for decades alternated between the LDF and UDF every five years without fail. The NDA, a key third pillar in the state's politics, lost even its single standing seat - Nemom - to the LDF. The NDA lost Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram despite fielding one of its best-known candidates, former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, from there. Some other big NDA names, like Metro Man E Sreedharan and state BJP chief K Surendran, too, lost the assembly polls.

Kerala Elections Results 2021: Check Full List of Winners