Kerala Chief Minister's Office, Residence Gets Bomb Threat, Probe On

The Kerala Secretariat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office, and his official residence Cliff House received a bomb threat this morning, his office said. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a bomb squad has been deployed and search operations are currently underway in the state capital, Thiruvanthapuram.

Further details are awaited.

Last morning, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport received a bomb threat via email, which turned out to be a hoax, police said. The email was sent on the official email ID of the airport manager.

"As soon as the information was received, Kerala police and CISF personnel conducted a thorough check at the airport and its premises, but found nothing suspicious. The bomb threat was confirmed to be a hoax," an official said.

The airport operations remained unaffected.

In the last week, several major institutions, including the High Court and district collectorates in Kerala, have received a series of fake bomb threat messages.

During one of the searches at the Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate on April 19, which received a threat that explosives were planted in the building's pipes, at least 70 people were injured after they were stung by bees.

"First, we had a bomb scare. We got an email that mentioned that some RDX had been planted in the pipes over here. We asked the police to inspect. They carried out an inspection and found nothing. Meanwhile, as we were evacuating people, we had an attack by bees. Several of our staff were stung. We have taken them to the hospital for necessary medical attention," Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari said.