Video: Man Shouts "Going To Bomb The Plane" Mid-Air, Arrested In Scotland

A man has been arrested for causing a disturbance on an Easyjet flight from London Luton Airport to Glasgow. A video that has gone viral on social media shows the man shouting "I am going to bomb the plane".

He was also heard saying "death to America, death to Trump" and Allahu Akbar (God is Great in Arabic)".

A male passenger was then seen tackling him to the ground.

Police boarded the aircraft after it landed in Glasgow and arrested the man.

"Officers boarded the plane on its arrival and a 41-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. Enquiries are continuing," the Scotland Police said.

They also said that counter terrorism officers were assessing the videos circulating online.

As per a report by the Glasgow Times, the airline said the "safety of the flight and other customers was not compromised at any time".

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is also in Scotland, where he announced that he has reached a deal with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to end a transatlantic tariffs standoff and avert a full-blown trade war.