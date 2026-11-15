Kolkata Man Kills Ex-Partner's Dogs After Breakup, Shows Her On Video Call

In an act of alleged retaliation following a breakup, a South Kolkata man has been arrested for brutally killing two of his former live-in partner's pet dogs and streaming the horror to her over a video call.

The man has been identified as Sanjib Bhattacharya. Police said Sanjib was living with a woman named DJ Parinova in South Kolkata's Bijaygarh-Bikramgarh area. Their relationship had been strained for some time, which led to her moving out. She left her two pet dogs in the care of the accused.

Police sources said that Sanjib later made a video call to the woman, during which she saw one of her dogs hanging by a rope. Distraught, she immediately contacted a local man and asked him to check on the flat. Upon arrival, the man found both dogs dead, with blood splattered throughout the flat.

Upon learning of the incident, actor and animal rights activist Deblina Dutta arrived at the scene. Along with members of animal welfare organisations, she demanded a post-mortem examination of the dogs and strict legal action against the accused. She also reached out to Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul, urging swift action in the matter.

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Following the report, police from the Jadavpur station arrived at the house, took Sanjib into custody for questioning and later arrested him. The police suspect that the dogs were brutally beaten to death with a brick. One of the dogs was reportedly of a local breed, while the other was a Beagle.

The bodies of both dogs have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The actual cause of their death will only become clear once the post-mortem report is available. The police are investigating all aspects of the case.

