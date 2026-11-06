To Shoot Reel, Kolkata Man Forced To Drink Petrol, Set On Fire. 3 Arrested

A man was allegedly forced to drink petrol and then set on fire in Kolkata on October 27. The accused set the victim on fire with the intention of making a reel.

The incident occurred in Kolkata's Garfa area. The victim was returning home from work when a group of people lured him to an area near a pond in Garfa's Haltu area, according to police sources. They put a helmet on his head and blindfolded him before repeatedly slapping him under the pretext of playing a game.

When the victim removed his helmet, the accused allegedly tried to force him to drink petrol. When he resisted, they poured petrol over him and threw a lit matchstick at him, setting his clothes on fire.

The victim managed to escape by running away and removing his burning clothes. Local residents helped take him to the hospital.

Police said the accused had recorded the incident with the intention of making a reel and posting it on social media.

Police have arrested three people, including the prime accused, Arghya Saha. They have also detained two minors.

