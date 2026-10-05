Telangana Hotelier Sets Himself Ablaze Inside Police Station Over Harassment

A hotel owner allegedly attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself and setting himself ablaze inside a police station in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Monday morning, triggering protests by his family members and relatives.

The man was identified as Polasa Sudhakar, who runs a small hotel at Nizamabad's Bheemgal Bus Stand.

According to Sudhakar and his family, the dispute arose over the hotel allegedly operating late at night and tables being placed outside the establishment after 10 pm. Sudhakar reportedly claimed that police had questioned him several times and imposed fines on him on three occasions.

He allegedly told police that he was earning his livelihood through the small hotel and questioned why action was being taken against him while other establishments were also operating late.

A fresh case was registered in connection with the issue, and Sudhakar was asked to come to the police station, sign the proceedings and appear before the court to pay the fine.

On Monday morning, at around 10 am, Sudhakar allegedly poured petrol over himself inside the police station premises and set himself on fire.

Police personnel reportedly rushed to extinguish the flames and shifted him for medical treatment. His condition was reported to be critical, and he was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Armoor.

Sudhakar's family members have alleged that repeated police action and harassment over the hotel issue drove him to take the extreme step. They demanded that senior police officials investigate the circumstances and take action if any wrongdoing is established.

Following the incident, family members and relatives gathered outside the Bheemgal police station and staged a protest, demanding justice for Sudhakar.

A police version of the incident, alleged harassment, and circumstances surrounding the suicide attempt are awaited.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)