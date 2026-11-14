Man Seen Eating Dead Dog's Entrails On Highway, Locals Seek Aid For Him

A man was seen eating the flesh of a dog killed in a road accident in Odisha's Sambalpur district. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

According to local accounts, the dog had died after being struck by a vehicle near Maneswar Chhak. Its carcass remained on the roadside when residents noticed a man sitting beside it, tearing off and consuming its flesh.

The man's physical appearance and unusual behaviour led people at the spot to suspect that he might be mentally unwell and in an extremely vulnerable condition. His actions also raised concerns about possible starvation and the absence of basic support.

Witnesses reportedly attempted to intervene and prevent him from eating the carcass. However, the man initially paid little attention to their appeals and continued eating.

The incident has since triggered discussions over the growing need to address hunger, destitution and mental health challenges among people living on the streets. While the visuals have shocked many, they have also raised an important question about the circumstances that may have driven an individual to such an extreme situation.

Residents have urged the local administration to take immediate notice of the incident, identify the man and ensure that he receives food, safe accommodation and appropriate medical evaluation and assistance.