Kolkata Techie Stabbed To Death, Live-In Partner, Her Mother Arrested

A woman and her mother were arrested in connection with the killing of the daughter's live-in partner in Kolkata on Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sarthak Sarkar, 25, a software engineer. His body was recovered Saturday night from a rented flat in the Garia area of the city, where he lived with his girlfriend, Sanchalika Basu.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the couple Saturday night, during which Basu allegedly struck Sarkar on the shoulder with a sharp weapon. Hearing the screams, the neighbours rushed to the flat and took the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police arrested Basu after an initial investigation and subsequently arrested her mother, Moumita Basu, on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

Investigators said that they suspect the mother may also be connected to the killing and plan to interrogate both arrested in custody.

Sarkar rented out a flat in Garia with Basu, who police said studied at the Techno India Institute.

The motive for the argument remains unclear. Police are investigating whether the attack stemmed solely from the altercation or whether other reasons were involved and are also examining what role the accused's mother played in the killing.