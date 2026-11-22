A Nigerian national suspected of running a major interstate drug trafficking network and his Indian wife have been arrested in Mumbai by a special team of Kerala Police. Investigators say the couple controlled an MDMA distribution network supplying drugs to Kerala and Karnataka and were preparing to flee to Nigeria after transferring their proceeds abroad.

The accused have been identified as Ikechukwu Paul Ogbonna (40), a Nigerian national, and his wife Aarthi (42), a Mumbai resident. The arrests were made in Ulwe, in the Mumbai metropolitan region, by a special investigation team led by Kondotty Police Inspector Sangeeth Punathil.

The investigation began on June 26 with a seemingly routine drug seizure in Malappuram district, when police recovered MDMA from Ratheesh (38), a resident of Thattaramchola House in Aroor, Kondotty. What began as a local narcotics case eventually led investigators to an interstate supply network operating out of Maharashtra.

According to police, Ogbonna arrived in India approximately 15 years ago and married Aarthi, a Mumbai native, eight years ago. The couple had been living in Mumbai, where investigators believe they were coordinating the distribution of MDMA to multiple states, including Kerala and Karnataka.

Police suspect that substantial amounts of money generated through drug sales were transferred into bank accounts linked to the couple. Investigators are now examining the financial transactions to establish the scale of the operation and trace the proceeds.

The arrests of key members of the network in Kerala reportedly prompted the couple to make arrangements to transfer their money to Nigeria and leave India. However, the Kerala Police team tracked them down in Mumbai before they could execute their plans.

Police say Ogbonna already faces a criminal case in Mumbai and was also wanted in connection with major narcotics investigations in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts.