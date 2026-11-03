Kerala Islamic Preacher Arrested For Raping Minor, Cops Suspect More Victims

Police in Kerala are investigating whether a popular Islamic preacher and YouTuber, arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 16-year-old girl under the pretext of spiritual healing, may have sexually exploited other minors as well.

Investigators are preparing to examine the mobile phone and electronic devices of 34-year-old Mohammed Niyas Jouhari, who was arrested on Sunday. Police are also probing substantial financial transactions linked to the Islamic educational institution he runs in Kollam district.

Jouhari, the director of Habibiyya Islamic Academy at Ochira, was arrested following allegations that he sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions after convincing her family that he could remove supernatural afflictions through prayers.

According to police, the girl's paternal grandmother had approached the preacher seeking relief from health problems. Jouhari allegedly convinced the family that the grandmother was under the influence of an evil spirit and required a purification ritual.

The girl and her grandmother subsequently visited his academy. Investigators allege that Jouhari used the family's faith in his purported spiritual abilities to gain access to the minor and repeatedly sexually assault her.

The alleged assaults took place at the academy, rented premises and other locations. Reports indicate that several incidents occurred in October and November 2025.

The case came to light after the girl confided in her friends about the alleged abuse. Police subsequently recorded her statement and registered a case.

Investigators reportedly examined medical evidence and mobile phone conversations before arresting the preacher. Jouhari has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to rape and criminal intimidation.

The accused, who has more than two lakh subscribers on YouTube, regularly posted religious sermons and prayer sessions on social media.

Police are now examining whether other girls may have been subjected to similar exploitation and whether evidence recovered from his electronic devices could reveal further offences.

The investigation has also expanded to the functioning and financial transactions of Habibiyya Islamic Academy, where several boys and girls are reportedly enrolled.

Jouhari is currently in judicial custody. So far, there has been no publicly confirmed identification of additional victims or registration of further cases.