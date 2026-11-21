Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) sub-engineer Satheesh Babu was suspended on Saturday after the power supply was disrupted during a function attended by Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph here, officials said.

Joseph had arrived to inaugurate an event organised in connection with the Keralam Cooperative Risk Fund Scheme when the supply was interrupted. The minister and Kannur MLA TO Mohanan waited for several minutes, but as the supply was not restored, a generator was used to power the event, officials said.

Mohanan later lodged a complaint with the minister, alleging that power disruptions had been frequent during government functions in the district and seeking an investigation, they said.

Officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), who examined the incident, found that the supply had been disconnected for maintenance work. The Executive Engineer subsequently ordered the suspension of Babu, who worked as a sub-engineer at the KSEB section office in Kannur, they said.

Babu claimed he had not been informed about the minister's programme and that the supply was disconnected for line maintenance, KSEB officials said.

The KSEB has decided to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report to the Deputy Chief Engineer soon, officials added.

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