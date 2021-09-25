Kerala Construction Labourer's Daughter Cracks UPSC Exam

A construction labourer's daughter from Thiruvananthapuram, Aswathy S, cleared Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination-2020, by achieving 481st rank.

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ms Aswathy said, "It was my fourth attempt at civil service examination. The last three times I could not clear the preliminary exams and I was a little anxious. I am happy now. To crack this examination, I focused on writing practice and maximum content improvisation, so that I could present my content well in the papers."

Mr Premkumar, her father, said, "I am very happy. Under difficult circumstances, she cleared the civil service exam. I am proud of her. She was excellent in her studies."

Earlier on Friday, the UPSC declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 where a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Shubham Kumar from Katihar in Bihar has secured the first position in the exam.

