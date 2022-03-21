'In Talks With Prashant Kishor To Bring National Change': Telangana's KCR

K Chandrasekhar Rao, or KCR, said he was in discussions with Prashant Kishor.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Monday announced that he is in talks with political strategist Prashant Kishor "to bring a national change", capping off months of attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP which rules at the centre.

"I am in talks with Prashant Kishor to bring a national change. Prashant Kishor is working with me for this. Who can have a problem with this? Why are they crying?" he said.

Mr Kishor reportedly met KCR at his farm house outside Hyderabad last month, setting off speculation amid the Telangana Chief Minister's efforts to cobble a front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Telangana is heading for assembly polls in December next year, in which Mr Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi is hoping for a third straight term in power.

Sources have said Prashant Kishor's political consultancy team IPAC is working for KCR and a formal contract has also been signed, though its details are not known yet.

Mr Kishor is credited with successfully handling the campaign of MK Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, besides that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in last year's elections.

Ms Banerjee is also one of the regional leaders Mr Rao has been cultivating for his anti-BJP front, along with Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar and Janata Dal Secular patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

Popular actor Prakash Raj -- known for his strong anti-BJP views -- was also present during Mr Kishor's visit to the TRS government's flagship Kaleswaram project during his stay in Telangana.

It fanned speculation that the TRS will nominate Prakash Raj to the Rajya Sabha to pitch its views at the national level.