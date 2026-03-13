Woman Along With 3 Children Jumps Into Well After Dispute Over Borewell

A tragic incident has been reported from a village in Telangana, when a woman jumped into a well along with her three children on Thursday after an argument with her husband.

According to police, the incident occured in in Mahabubnagar district of the state, where a woman identified as Jangamma died along with her two daughters, while her young son survived and was rescued by locals.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman's husband Bheerayya, a farmer, had recently drilled a borewell in their two-acre agricultural land, but it failed. On Friday, he reportedly started drilling another borewell despite her asking him not to do so.

Police said the woman was distressed over the financial burden and repeated borewell failures, and after an argument with her husband, she allegedly jumped into the agricultural well with her children.

"The woman appears to have taken the extreme step due to family stress related to borewell drilling and financial issues. The mother and two girls died in the well, while the boy survived. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway." said the police.

The bodies have been shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem, and police are questioning family members to ascertain the exact circumstances of the tragedy.