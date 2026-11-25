Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot, in charge of the state unit in poll-bound Punjab, on Wednesday attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), taking a dig at its alleged political misuse of religion by organising a 'katha' by popular Hindu preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Pathankot earlier this week.

"Elections are no longer won by organising such a 'katha' (religious storytelling)," Pilot said in a media interaction, referring to the presence of AAP leadership at the event headlined by Shastri, who heads Bageshwar Dham, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The event, held by a local organisation, was overseen by AAP's candidate from Sujanpur Assembly segment, prominent businessman Swaran Singh Salaria.

Pilot further said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a former comic artiste, was "still busy with comedy" while the state's law-and-order situation "keeps worsening".

'People Want Jobs Instead'

The three-day 'Shri Hanumant Katha' and 'Divya Darbar' were held at Lamini Stadium in Pathankot from November 22 to 24. AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia attended on the final day and welcomed Shastri on stage, sought his blessings for the Bhagwant Mann government, and passed on greetings from party boss Arvind Kejriwal and Mann. Leaders from the BJP and the Congress also attended, including Punjab BJP working president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma and former Pathankot MLA Amit Vij of the Congress.

Shastri praised the state government's work on the Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, pilgrimages and gaushalas (cow shelters). Asked whether he backed AAP, Dhirendra Shastri, known for regularly taking up Hindutva talking points, said he did not belong to any one party.

"To win an election, you have to work on the people's issues," said Pilot. "The people of Punjab are troubled by the government's functioning. People want employment, security, and better law and order; but instead of paying attention to these issues, the government is engaged in other activities," he added.

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Pilot then turned to Mann, a former satirist who was known in Punjab for his 'Jugnu' comedy albums and shows before he entered politics.

"A border state as sensitive as Punjab needs serious work, but the chief minister cracks jokes about everything," Pilot said.

The Pathankot event comes ahead of the Punjab elections due in early 2027.

In 2022, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, and the then incumbent Congress was reduced to 18. The AAP government has held a series of state-backed religious and cultural programmes in recent months, including events marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidas, as well as a Ramayana presentation titled 'Hamare Ram'. In August, Congress MP Dharamvir Gandhi called these programmes "religious ostentation", a remark AAP condemned.

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Pilot claimed there had been "395 murders in the state in the last 24 months". "People are being shot in the open. Police stations in cities are being attacked with hand grenades. Drugs, money and weapons are being delivered through drones. Gangsters are demanding extortion from inside jails," he said.

"Being a border state, security needs special attention," he said.

'Opportunism': On SAD-BJP Pact

Pilot also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) coming together again in Punjab.

"Six years ago, the Akali Dal broke its alliance with the BJP in protest against the three farm laws. At the time, both parties made serious allegations against each other. The Akali Dal had called the BJP anti-farmer," he said.

The SAD quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020, and Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from PM Narendra Modi's cabinet, over the farm laws that were withdrawn after a year-long agitation by farmer groups.

"Have all those issues ended now? Have farmers got a guarantee of MSP (minimum support price)? Has Punjab been given any special economic package?" Pilot asked rhetorically.

He called the alliance an example of compulsion and opportunism. "Both parties have come together again to save their political position in Punjab, but the people have not forgotten their old statements and allegations," he said.

'Clean Image, New Faces': On Punjab Congress Candidates

Pilot said the Punjab Congress's state executive met for about three hours to discuss election strategy and ticket distribution. He said the party agreed to give priority to people "with a clean image who stay active among the public". Candidates would be picked on merit, and the party had also discussed giving new people a chance.

"The Congress party in Punjab is fully prepared for the election," Pilot said. He pointed to several AAP MPs and MLAs who have left the party and said people in the state want change. He also linked Punjab to the next Lok Sabha elections. "Our goal is to win public support in the coming Assembly elections to ensure the Opposition's victory in the 2029 Lok Sabha election," he said.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's promise to make Punjab drug menace-free by December 31, 2029, Pilot said, "Rahul Gandhi has rightly said that it is possible Amit Shah may not even be the home minister by 2029... The next government will not be of the NDA alliance."

'There's Still Time': On Home State Rajasthan

On his home state, Pilot was asked about the Congress's chief ministerial face for the next Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, due in 2028.

"There is no logic to this discussion right now. There are about two years left for the assembly election," he said. He said the priority for now was to meet people's expectations and fulfil the responsibilities of those to be elected in rural areas, where the Congress recently won big.

"All Congress leaders are disciplined soldiers of the party. Whatever responsibility the leadership gives to whoever, they will accept it," said Pilot, who served as deputy to Ashok Gehlot when the latter was chief minister.