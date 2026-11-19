Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its coldest night of the season so far as temperatures across the Valley dipped sharply, with tourist hotspots Pahalgam and Gulmarg below the freezing point, officials said on Thursday.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Shopian was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, recording a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Among the Valley's tourist destinations, Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district settled at minus 1.0 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, considered the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara registered minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, Kokernag was relatively warmer at 1.0 degrees Celsius.

A feeble winter sun shone over the Valley on Thursday but did little to ease the morning chill blowing in from the snow-clad mountains. Frost has begun forming in many areas, although water bodies across Kashmir are yet to freeze. The drop in temperatures has brought visible signs of winter.

In the Jammu region, the minimum temperature settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius in Jammu city, 10.9 degrees on Katra, 5.7 degrees in Batote, 8.7 degrees in Banihal and 2.2 degrees in Bhaderwah.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till the end of the month, with night temperatures likely to fall further in the coming days.

The cold spell is expected to intensify ahead of 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest winter period of Kashmir, which begins on December 21 and lasts 40 days. During this period, daytime temperatures rarely cross 9 degrees Celsius, while nights often see the mercury plunge several degrees below the freezing.