Karwa Chauth 2018: Details About Timings For Moonrise, 'Muhurat' Here

Karva Chauth 2018 will be celebrated on 27th October 2018

Karva Chauth or Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married Hindu woman. Karva Chauth 2018 will be celebrated on 27th October 2018. The festival falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar. The festival is mainly celebrated by women from northern part of India.

On Karva Chauth, married women observe a nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) from sunrise to moonrise. They observe the ritual for the safety and well being of their husbands.

Married women who observe Karva Chauth break the fast only after offering prayers to the moon. Women offer water to the moon as a part of their prayer by holding an Atta Chani in another hand.

This year on Karva Chauth or Karwa Chauth the Puja Muhurat starts at 05:48 PM and ends at 07:04 PM. The moon will rise on Karva Chauth at 08:15 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi on Karwa Chauth begins on the 27 October at 06:37 PM and the Chaturthi Tithi ends on the 28th of October at 04:54 PM.

Since Karva Chauth or Karwa Chauth is celebrated primarily by women, men are entirely excluded from the festival's observances until moonrise, though they are expected to demonstrate attention and concern for their fasting wives.