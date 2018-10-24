Karwa Chauth 2018: 6 Tips To Ensure Easy and Healthy Fasting

India is often called the land of festivals, and we cannot agree more. The number of festivals lined in the next couple of days would tell you exactly why. Post concluding the celebrations of Navratri, Dussehra and Durga Puja, the nation has already geared up for the preparations of Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi and Bhai Dooj. All these festivals are set to take place in next two weeks! Can't hold your excitement in? Neither can we!Karwa Chauth is a significant festival for Hindu married women. It is celebrated widely across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. They adorn themselves in beautiful clothes and apply henna on their hands. They also sing songs and narrate folk tales around Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 2018: This year, Karwa Chauth would be celebrated on Saturday, 27th October 2018



On this day, married women observe ritualistic fasts or Karwa Chauth ka vrat to pray for the long life of their husbands. Married women wake up early in the morning (at sunrise) to eat sargi- a meal prepared by their mothers-in-law. After eating sargi, women stay without water and food all day until they see the moon in the evening.



Needless to say, fasting all day is definitely not an easy feat. Those who are fasting for the first time or do not fast regularly may find it particularly tougher. Here are some tips to ensure easy and healthy fasting.



Fasting tips to follow on Karwa Chauth 2018:





1. Include lots of fruits like banana, papaya, pomegranate, berries, apples etc. in the sargi. Fruits have fibre; they fill you up and also provide ample energy to go through the day.



2. Avoid oily and fried foods like paranthas and pakoras in the morning as these are heavy and may make you dizzy. Eat a filling meal like multigrain chapatti with vegetables or paneer.



3. Avoid tea or coffee as both of them tend to dehydrate you later in the day. Instead, drink up a glass of fresh juice, milk or buttermilk. You can also start your day with a cup of green tea or amla juice. They are full of antioxidants that will keep you energised through the day.



4. Avoid mithai/sweets and instead opt for dates, figs or apricots. Too much of sugar can leave you dehydrated and can also trigger hunger pangs.



5. Munch on walnuts, almonds and pistachios. Nuts are a rich source of protein and other essential fats and will leave you feeling full for a longer time.



6. After you have had your sargi, rest for a while. Do not exert yourself too much on that day. Practicing pranayama helps keep dizzy spells at bay. The yoga posture allows you to control your breathing pattern. It helps increase the level of oxygen in the body.





Happy Karwa Chauth, everybody!

