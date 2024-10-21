UP Woman Keeps Karwa Chauth Fast, Then Kills Husband By Poisoning Him

The woman has been arrested.

Hours after finishing a Karwa Chauth fast to pray for his long life, a woman from Uttar Pradesh allegedly killed her husband by poisoning him.

Officials from the Kada Dham police station in Kaushambi district said Shailesh Kumar, 32, was poisoned by his wife Savita because she suspected that he was having an affair with another woman.

They said Savita had been fasting to pray for Shailesh's long life on Sunday as part of the Karwa Chauth ritual and Shailesh had also been busy making arrangements for it since morning.

When Savita was breaking her fast in the evening, she had an argument with Shailesh but things seemed to return to normal soon after. The couple ate together, after which Savita asked Shailesh to go to a neighbour's house to get something and then fled.

Shailesh's brother Akhilesh said he was rushed to a hospital, where he also recorded a video declaration stating that Savita had poisoned his food. He died during treatment.

Savita has been arrested.

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava said, "The crime was reported from Ismailpur village. The woman allegedly poisoned her husband after they had a fight. The man died during treatment. A case has been registered, the woman has been arrested and the body has been sent for a post-mortem."

(With inputs from Bakar Husain)