BJP Leader Says 'Don't Need Muslim Votes', Party Distances Itself From Remark

A senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh was heard saying that he does not need Muslim votes, and that he will not engage with the community in their "joys and sorrows".

Jagdishpur MLA Suresh Pasi was heard saying in a viral video, "I never visit mosques, have not visited in past and will neither visit in future. I do not go to seek votes, nor do I attend their joys and sorrows." He added that he is absolutely clear that he will not go to the homes of Muslims to seek votes.

BJP's Amethi district president Sudhanshu Shukla distanced the unit from Pasi's statement. "The BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. This is the party's clear stand. What Suresh Pasi said is his personal opinion," he said.

Congress district president Pradeep Singhal described the statement as politically motivated. "Whenever elections approach, BJP leaders resort to such statements. They try to pit brother against brother, one religion against another and one caste against another, only to secure votes. This is all drama," he alleged.

Samajwadi Party district president Ram Udit Yadav called the statement an attempt to spread hate. "Creating Hindu-Muslim divisions is the BJP's politics. Suresh Pasi belongs to that party, and for votes, the BJP can go to any extent," Yadav said.

With inputs from Arun Kumar Gupta