Nearly Half Of Bengaluru's Voters Face Deletion From Voter Rolls In SIR

Bengaluru has emerged as the biggest concern in Karnataka's ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with nearly half of the city's electors falling under the ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Duplicate, Dead and Others) category during the house-to-house enumeration process.

According to the latest data released by the Chief Electoral Officer, Bangalore Urban district has 40.21 lakh electors and only 55.39% enumeration forms have been successfully digitised. The remaining 44.61% (17.93 lakh electors) have been marked under the ASDDO/uncollected category.

The figures are even higher across the three BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) zones.

BBMP South has recorded the highest proportion of flagged electors in the state, with 51.18% (10.97 lakh voters) marked as ASDDO or uncollected. BBMP Central has 47.85% (9.04 lakh voters) under these categories, while BBMP North has 46.95% (10.95 lakh voters).

Combined, over 48.9 lakh electors across Bengaluru's urban areas have been flagged during the ongoing enumeration exercise, at a rate significantly higher than the state average of 19.93%.

Election officials clarified that being marked under the ASDDO category does not mean a voter's name will be deleted automatically.

The Election Commission said voters categorised as Absent, Shifted, Duplicate, Dead or Others will have an opportunity to seek corrections or restoration. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) can roll back any incorrect ASDDO marking until August 8, when the house-to-house enumeration and digitisation exercise concludes.

Statewide, Karnataka has 5.54 crore electors, with 100% of enumeration forms printed and distributed to BLOs. Of these, 99.99% have been digitised or marked, while 19.93% (1.1 crore electors) are currently classified under the ASDDO/uncollected category.

The largest share of flagged electors across Karnataka comprises permanently shifted voters (66.43 lakh), followed by dead (16.32 lakh), untraceable or absent (16.12 lakh), already enrolled elsewhere (6.93 lakh), and others (4.67 lakh).

To facilitate fresh enrolments in Bengaluru, the Election Commission has supplied 10 lakh copies of Form 6 (application for including a person's name in the rolls) to Electoral Registration Officers across BBMP and the Greater Bengaluru Area.

Between June 16 and August 5, the Election Commission received 12.32 lakh applications under Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 across Karnataka for inclusion, deletion and correction of electoral records.