Poll Body Likely To Extend Claims, Objections Deadline For Delhi Voter List

The Election Commission is likely to extend the deadline for filing claims and objections under Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials familiar with the matter said, a day after recognised political parties sought additional time at a meeting with the poll panel, officials familiar with the matter said.

"There has been a request from political parties and the Commission is evaluating the situation," an official said. "An extension is likely but the decision will depend on a lot of factors, including how many claims and objections are filed during the period."

The Election Commission has issued over 31 lakh notices to voters as part of the revision exercise, prompting concerns among political parties over whether all eligible voters have received the notices and will have sufficient time to respond.

Political parties across the spectrum have sought an extension, citing the need to ensure that voters can establish their eligibility and address discrepancies in electoral records.

"We have requested EC. Situation in Delhi is different, many people have not received the notices," Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devendra Yadav said.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli defended the revision process, emphasising the importance of maintaining an accurate electoral roll while ensuring eligible voters get an opportunity to respond.

"The idea of a SIR is to ensure that you have a correct and updated list. Simultaneously, genuine voters whose claims deserve an opportunity to be heard, so that genuine voters are not left out," he told NDTV.

Following its September 21 meeting with recognised political parties, the Commission reiterated its commitment to an inclusive revision process.

"The Commission reiterates its firm commitment to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that 'no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included'," it said in a post on X.

According to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's daily bulletin dated September 21, voters had filed 3,04,684 Form 6 applications, 52,955 Form 7 applications and 2,94,121 Form 8 applications. These figures represent claims and objections received during the exercise.

Form 6 is used to seek inclusion of a name in the electoral roll. Form 7 allows objections to entries or requests for deletion, while Form 8 is used to seek corrections or updates to voter details.

The notices have been issued to several prominent individuals, including AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, BJP veteran L K Advani and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The controversy intensified after the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that Kejriwal and his family members were missing from the Delhi voter list. The Election Commission clarified that issuing a notice does not automatically mean exclusion from the electoral roll.

The claims and objections period is currently scheduled to end on September 30. The disposal of notices is expected to be completed by October 29, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on November 4.

The Commission has extended SIR-related deadlines in some states during the revision process, providing additional time for voters to file claims and objections. Political parties in Delhi are now seeking similar consideration.

The Election Commission has not yet formally announced a revised deadline for Delhi.