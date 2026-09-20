Poll Body Chief, S Jaishankar Among Those Facing Notices Over Voter List

The Election Commission (EC) has clarified that notices issued to prominent voters under Delhi's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls do not mean they have been excluded from the voters' list. The clarification came after notices issued to several high-profile individuals, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, drew public attention.

"The issue has been resolved in the case of Rekha Gupta and S Jaishankar. Hopefully by Monday, all the papers that need to be provided for these individuals will be in and all information confirmed. The issuing of a notice doesn't mean any individual is excluded; it shows there's a discrepancy in the documentation," an EC official told NDTV.

The notices have been issued to several prominent public figures, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, former Delhi BJP president Virendra Kumar Sachdeva, senior BJP leader L K Advani, and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife, along with CPM MP John Brittas's wife and son, have also received notices under the exercise.

Election Commissioner Dr S S Sandhu, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Principal Scientific Advisor to PM Ajay Kumar Sood, Health Secretary Punya Salila, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, and his wife Department of Ex-service Men's Welfare Secretary Sukriti Likhi, Fertiliser Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra, and Land Resources Secretary Narendra Bhooshan are also being issued notices.

The development has brought attention to the electoral verification process and the implications of a name being flagged for discrepancies. Under the SIR exercise, voters whose details cannot be matched with previous electoral records or whose submitted information contains inconsistencies may be asked to provide additional documents. A notice is therefore a request for verification, not a final decision to remove a voter from the electoral roll.

The Election Commission has maintained that the exercise is intended to verify electoral records and ensure that eligible voters remain included. In the case of Rekha Gupta, officials said her entry was flagged over an age-related discrepancy in her enumeration form. Following verification of her documents, her electoral entry was validated for inclusion in the final roll.

The controversy has also focused attention on the inclusion of prominent officials and public figures in the list of voters receiving notices. The EC has said that the process applies to voters whose records have been flagged, regardless of their public profile, and that the claims and objections process provides an opportunity to submit the necessary documents.

Delhi Election Body Issues Clarification

Delhi's election body issued an official clarification that receiving a SIR notice doesn't mean that the name of the receiver will be deleted from the rolls.

"All stakeholders are hereby informed that the issue of a notice does not mean that their names will be deleted from the electoral rolls of NCT of Delhi. System-generated notices are being issued to the above-said categories to correct their data in ECINET. No name can be deleted without giving an opportunity of being heard and a proper speaking and appealable order," it said in a statement shared on the social media platform, X.

"Therefore, there is no existential crisis as is being brought out in Social & Print Media," it added.

The poll body elaborated on the process, detailing what must be done after receiving these letters.

"Upon receipt of notices, these electors may submit reply/requisite documents to the ERO/BLO concerned. It is pertinent to mention that the list of documents prescribed by ECI is only indicative, not exhaustive. EROS, being statutory authorities, will take a final decision on a case-to-case basis based on the available documents and the report of the BLO. Disposal of Notices will be completed by 29.10.2026 as per the schedule of SIR 2026, and the names of such electors will be included in the Final Electoral Roll to be published on 04.11.2026," it informed.

"The Commission reiterates its firm commitment to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll," it added.

The poll body said that the draft electoral rolls had been published on August 31 this year based on the information provided by electors in the Enumeration Forms.

Electors who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last intensive revision and those having logical discrepancies in their linking with the electoral roll of the last Intensive revision have been issued notices, it clarified.

Out of around 97 lakh voters whose names are included in draft rolls, 33.13 lakh have been identified for notices over discrepancies in their enumeration forms. More than 31.63 lakh notices have been served so far.