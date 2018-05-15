NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVNewsOpinionScheduleCandidatesCommentsPrevious StatsVideosTweets

Karnataka Election Results 2018: How To Check Karnataka Election Result 2018 Online

The Karnataka election 2018 results for the key election will be announced today after the counting of votes, which is set to begin at 8 am.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 15, 2018 03:51 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Karnataka Election Results 2018: How To Check Karnataka Election Result 2018 Online

Karnataka Election Results 2018: The Karnataka assembly election saw a voter turnout of 72.36 per cent

Bengaluru:  The Karnataka assembly election 2018 was held on May 12, after extensive campaigning by the ruling Congress party and the BJP, who are looking to make in-roads into southern India. The results for the key election will be announced today after the counting of votes, which is set to begin at 8 am. Elections were held on 222 seats across the state, and saw a voter turnout of 72.36 per cent. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind tour of the state in the last week of campaigning, the BJP also brought in star campaigners like party president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while the Congress party's president Rahul Gandhi spearheaded their campaigning. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting from the Badami and Chamundeshwari seats while BJP's Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa is contesting from the Shikaripura constituency. Here is how you can check the results:

How can I check Karnataka assembly election result 2018 online?
NDTV is covering the Karnataka assembly elections 2017 extensively. You can check out the results here.

Where can I watch live TV coverage on Karnataka assembly election result 2018?
You can watch NDTV's live TV coverage of the Karnataka assembly elections here.

Where can I get the latest information and updates on the Karnataka election results 2018?
You can receive the latest news on the Karnataka election results 2018 here.

How I can compare Karnataka election results 2018 from previous election results 2013?
You can compare the results of the Karnataka assembly elections 2017 with those from the previous assembly polls in 2012 here.

How can I find live constituency wise results online on Karnataka assembly election result 2018?
You can see the live results of every constituency on the Karnataka elections here.

Comments
How can I find live party wise results online on Gujarat assembly election result 2018?
You can see NDTV's live party wise results of the Karnataka assembly polls here.

Where can I find vote sharing percentage online on Karnataka assembly election result 2018?
You can see the vote sharing percentage of the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 here.



For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karnataka Assembly election 2018Karnataka election results 2018
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................