Karnataka Election Results 2018: How To Check Karnataka Election Result 2018 Online

The Karnataka assembly election 2018 was held on May 12 , after extensive campaigning by the ruling Congress party and the BJP, who are looking to make in-roads into southern India. The results for the key election will be announced today after the counting of votes, which is set to begin at 8 am . Elections were held on 222 seats across the state, and saw a voter turnout of 72.36 per cent. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind tour of the state in the last week of campaigning , the BJP also brought in star campaigners like party president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while the Congress party's president Rahul Gandhi spearheaded their campaigning. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting from the Badami and Chamundeshwari seats while BJP's Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa is contesting from the Shikaripura constituency. Here is how you can check the results:NDTV is covering the Karnataka assembly elections 2017 extensively. You can check out the results here You can watch NDTV's live TV coverage of the Karnataka assembly elections here You can receive the latest news on the Karnataka election results 2018 here You can compare the results of the Karnataka assembly elections 2017 with those from the previous assembly polls in 2012 here You can see the live results of every constituency on the Karnataka elections here You can see NDTV's live party wise results of the Karnataka assembly polls here You can see the vote sharing percentage of the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 here

