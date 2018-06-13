Congress Adds To Karnataka Tally, Wins Bengaluru's Jayanagar Seat Jayanagar Election Result: The Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on May 12, but polling in Jayanagar in south Bengaluru was deferred because of the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar.

Share EMAIL PRINT Jayanagar Election Result: Congress has won the election in Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency Bengaluru: The Congress has won the election in Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency in Karnataka, where assembly polls were held on June 11. The Congress defeated the BJP by nearly 4,000 votes. The Congress got 54,045 votes with a 46 per cent vote share, while the BJP got 50,270 votes with a 33.2 per cent vote share.



The Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on May 12, but polling in Jayanagar in south Bengaluru was deferred because of the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar.



Around 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency on June 11.



The BJP has fielded Mr Vijayakumar's brother BN Prahlad and the Congress candidate is senior leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy. The Janata Dal Secular of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy pulled out its candidate and formally backed its coalition partner Congress.



This is the first election that the Janata Dal Secular and Congress have fought on the same side since they formed an alliance to take power following a fractured verdict.



The two had fielded candidates against each other, despite being coalition partners, in the recent election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in the city.



The Congress candidate, Munirathna, won the seat, leaving the JD(S) a distant third behind the BJP.



Mr Kumaraswamy was sworn in on May 24. The BJP, which emerged the single largest party, failed to raise the numbers needed to form government and its leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned after three days as chief minister.





