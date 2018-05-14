Karnataka Results LIVE Updates: All Parties Confident Of Forming Government, But Hung House Also Possible

Karnataka election results: Votes will be counted for 222 of the 224 assembly seats from 8 am

Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka election results:

Whether the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government will return to power or the BJP will regain the only southern state it has ever ruled, or if it will be a hung house -- the verdict of the Karnataka assembly election 2018 will be clear in a few hours from now. Votes will be counted for 222 of the 224 assembly seats from 8 am. 72.36 per cent of the five crore eligible voters in Karnataka cast their votes on Saturday last, a notch above the 72 voter turnout recorded in the 2013 state elections. An aggregate of nine exit polls shows the BJP emerging as the largest party with 97 seats, but well short of the majority mark. The Congress will win 90 seats and regional party Janata Dal Secular or JDS 31, according to the poll of exit polls.With the exit polls also predicting that HD Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal Secular will emerge as the kingmaker , there has been a strong buzz of post-poll negotiations even before the counting of votes begins. There is speculation that the JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy is in talks with the Congress and the BJP. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said while he is willing to stay on as the chief minister for another term, he would step aside for a Dalit candidate if the party high command so desires. The JDS has said it is the Congress's "responsibility" to reach out if it does not get a majority today.

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.