"Will Give In Writing": BS Yeddyurappa's Promise On BJP Win In Karnataka Karnataka Assembly Elections: BS Yeddyurappa said the BJP will win more than 120 seats.

Highlights
BS Yeddyurappa had said that he will have his oath ceremony on May 17
Only one exit poll on Saturday predicted an outright victory for the BJP
Aggregate of exit polls indicated that BJP will be ahead with 99 seats



"These are my figures. Until now, never have my calculations gone wrong," Mr Yeddyurappa told the media this morning. "I have been here for long, traveled across Karnataka. Do you want me to give it to you in writing right now? You can then verify that once the results are in," added the 75-year-old who has spent decades in state politics.



Mr Yeddyurappa declared days before the elections that he will have his oath ceremony on May 17, subject to the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The show of confidence was dismissed by his opponent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed as "dreaming".



Mr Siddaramaiah also said Mr Yeddyurappa was "mentally disturbed" -- a comment the latter brushed off today. "I will not try and talk too much about Siddaramaiah. His time is over. It is clear that he is going to lose," said Mr Yeddyurappa.



Only one exit poll yesterday predicted an outright victory for the BJP. Times Now-Chanakya suggested the BJP will win 120 seats in the 224-seat state assembly - considerably above the halfway mark of 112. Five others predicted that it will be the single largest party. Four others said Congress will be ahead of the BJP.



An aggregate of the exit polls indicated that the BJP will be ahead with 99 seats, the Congress will get 88 - figures that fall far short of majority.



